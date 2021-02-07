ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $621,805.60 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00391498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

