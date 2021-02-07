Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.83 million and $2.50 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238627 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00075018 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

