Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

NYSE ATO opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.