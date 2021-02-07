Auctus Trading 68.8% Higher This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $18,380.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,140,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

