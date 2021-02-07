AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $5.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $5.43 million. AudioEye posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $20.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AEYE opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

