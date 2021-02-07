Audius Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Audius has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $35.02 million and $13.03 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

