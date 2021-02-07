Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $235.58 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $21.42 or 0.00055445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $235.58 million and $25.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.