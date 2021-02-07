Aurora Market Cap Reaches $16.61 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and $681,374.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

