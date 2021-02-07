AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AN opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.