Avantor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.86 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $7,941,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

