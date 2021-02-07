Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

AVY stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $173.17.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

