Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.91.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
NYSE:AVY opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
