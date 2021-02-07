Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.