Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 801.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.10% of Avnet worth $72,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $37.70 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

