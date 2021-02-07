Avory & Company LLC Invests $8.07 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.