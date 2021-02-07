Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Financial Comparison

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44% LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 154.92 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -19.21 LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 8.38 $17.93 million $0.88 54.85

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 3 0 2.50

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 26.11%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. The company markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

