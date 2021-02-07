B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

