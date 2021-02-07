BaaSid Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $100,014.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01237075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.05 or 0.06217767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022695 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars.

