Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $104.62 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $65.08 or 0.00168705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 107.4% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $150.85 million and approximately $104.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

