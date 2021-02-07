Badger DAO Trading 66.1% Higher This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $136.95 million and $79.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 66.1% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $59.08 or 0.00153765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

