Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 15,415 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $70,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $298.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.78 and its 200-day moving average is $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

