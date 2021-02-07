Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 167,046 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,046 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $32,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

