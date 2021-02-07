Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 299,878 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,878 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $307,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

