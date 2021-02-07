Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 59,275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

