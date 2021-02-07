Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $130,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Accenture by 67.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $253.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

