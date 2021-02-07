Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $94,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $238.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.14. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

