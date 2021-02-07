Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,895 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $79,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

