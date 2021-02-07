Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $178.60 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,164 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.25% of U.S. Bancorp worth $178,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

