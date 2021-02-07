Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $198.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $198,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

