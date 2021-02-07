Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $377.22 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.21% of Broadcom worth $377,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.80 and a 200-day moving average of $382.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

