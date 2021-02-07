Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $398.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $398,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

