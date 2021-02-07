Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

