Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $57,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

