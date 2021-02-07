Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $32,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,139,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

