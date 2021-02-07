Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 19,384 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Eaton worth $166,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

