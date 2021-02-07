Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 37,994 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,994 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.56% of Watsco worth $49,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 830.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Watsco by 132.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Watsco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Watsco by 16.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 117,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.61. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $264.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

