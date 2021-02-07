Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 408,428 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408,428 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $256,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.