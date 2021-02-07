Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,231 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

