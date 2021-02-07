Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 64,287 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,287 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.78% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $137,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

