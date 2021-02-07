Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,673 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.25% of Genpact worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.