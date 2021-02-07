Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 98,264 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 98,264 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $196,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,851,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 80,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,136,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

