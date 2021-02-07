Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $34,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

