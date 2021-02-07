Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363,663 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

