Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Baidu worth $129,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $270.13 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.