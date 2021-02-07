Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Position Raised by C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust

C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises approximately 27.2% of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust owned 0.63% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF opened at $13.20 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

