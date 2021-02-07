Banano Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $22,715.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00174168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

