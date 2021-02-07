BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.34 Million

Brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $255.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.70 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $421,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

