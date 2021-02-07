Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,052 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

