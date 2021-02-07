Bank of The West Acquires 3,457 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

