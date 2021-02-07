Bank of The West Acquires 4,619 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

