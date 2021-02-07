Bank of The West Acquires 910 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

